Today Is Alolan Geodude Community Day In Pokémon GO: Tasks & More

Today is Alolan Geodude Community Day in Pokémon GO. The event will run from 11 AM until 2 PM today, offering increased spawns of Alolan Geodude in the wild with a high Shiny rate. Evolving Alolan Geodude or Alolan Graveler all the way up to Alolan Golem will result in your Golem knowing the Rock-type Fast Attack Rollout. Bonuses include triple Catch Stardust, double Catch Candy, double chances at Geodude XL Candy, three-hour Incense and Lures, as well as a ticketed Special Research available for $1 USD in the shop. Let's take a look at that Special Research which we can now confirm has surprise encounters with Geodude as originally discovered in the Kanto region.

Here is the breakdown for this month's Pokémon GO Community Day Special Research questline, titled A Rocky Road:

A Rocky Road Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Ball

Catch 15 Geodude: Alolan Geodude encounter (Shiny-capable)

Make 5 Nice Throws: Geodude encounter (Shiny-capable)

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 15 Geodude Candies, 1 Lure Module

A Rocky Road Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Geodude: 30 Geodude Candies

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Alolan Geodude encounter (Shiny-capable)

Evolve 3 Geodude: 15 Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 1500 XP, Geodude encounter (Shiny-capable), 1 Poffin

A Rocky Road Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Geodude Candies

Evolve 1 Graveler: 1 Incense

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

REWARDS: 2500 XP, Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls

A Rocky Road Page Four of Four

[Auto Claim]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

[Auto Claim]: 2 Golden Razz Berries

[Auto Claim]: 3500 XP

REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, Alolan Golem Encounter, 2 Rare Candies

While this Community Day focuses on Alolan Geodude unlike the Sandshrew Community Day which saw both the original Kanto and Alolan Sandshrew spawning, we do at least have two Kanto Geodude encounters through the ticketed Special Research. My question is… will the Kanto Geodude have a boosted Shiny rate like the Alolan one will for this Pokémon GO Community Day? While I tend to think it's a "no," you never know.

Get out there and enjoy the day, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!