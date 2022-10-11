Today Is Haunter Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: October 2022

Tonight is Haunter Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, October 11th, this Ghost/Poison-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second of four Spotlight Hours of October 2022 in Pokémon GO. Keep reading for a full breakdown of the upcoming Spotlight Hours in October 2022, which will include a line-up of spooky Pokémon. Let's get into the details of tonight's Haunter Spotlight Hour.

This is an unusual middle evolution Spotlight Hour. Unfortunately, Haunter is the only Pokémon in the Gastly evolutionary that cannot be Shiny. Gastly can be Shiny in encounters for a long time now and the unlocking of Gengar's Mega Evolution made it Shiny-capable when encountered. For some reason, we are getting Haunter as the Spotlight. RIP, Shiny hunters.

The one good thing about this Spotlight Hour is that we are getting double Stardust for catching Pokémon. My advice is to drop two Star Pieces at the top of the hour and then catch, catch, catch, raking in all of that extra Stardust. If you have any Stardust tasks loaded up, go on and claim those during event hours when you are running those Star Pieces for extra Stardust on top of the bonus.

Now, let's take a look at what's coming next. There are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in October 2022:

October 18th, 2022: Misdreavus with double XP for catching Pokémon

Misdreavus with double XP for catching Pokémon October 25th, 2022: Shuppet with double XP for evolving Pokémon. Niantic notes, "Bring your Buddy Pokémon to witness something special at the beginning and end of this Spotlight Hour."