Today Is Hisuian Samurott Raid Day In Pokémon GO

Hisuian Samurott kicks off the new season in Pokémon GO, titled Timeless Travels. Can it be Shiny? How many Remote Raids will be allowed?

One of the most exciting Raid Days of the year is happening today in Pokémon GO. When the open-world Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduced the ancient region of Hisui featuring regional variants and new evolutions, hype began to build among GO players for the arrival of the Hisuian Starters: Hisuian Decidueye, Hisuian Samurott, and Hisuian Typhlosion. Now, it appears that we will get all three during the new season, titled Timeless Travels. Let's take a look at the details of today's exciting event, which ushers in the first of the three.

Here's what's happening for the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Hisuian Samurott debuts in Pokémon GO with its Shiny form unlocked. Its Shiny odds will be boosted in Raids during the event. You cannot evolve a Dewot up into Hisuian Samurott.

Hisuian Samurott debuts in Pokémon GO with its Shiny form unlocked. Its Shiny odds will be boosted in Raids during the event. You cannot evolve a Dewot up into Hisuian Samurott. Event Bonuses: The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. to Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. PST. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Hisuian Samurott. Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Paid Ticket: Niantic says: "For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can purchase a ticket that grants the following bonuses. These bonuses will be effective on Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time." The details include: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14) 50% more XP from Raid Battles Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL 2× Stardust from Raid Battles

Niantic says: "For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can purchase a ticket that grants the following bonuses. These bonuses will be effective on Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time." The details include: Niantic says: "Celebrate Pokémon from the Sinnoh region's past with a Raid Day featuring Hisuian Samurott! Only time will tell when Hisuian Samurott will return, so make sure to catch this opportunity as we kick off the new Season! Prepare your party to face a formidable challenge! With Party Play, you can ensure you have the edge throughout this special Raid Day event by using Party Power. Keep your team close, Trainers–something tells us that this won't be the last Pokémon originally discovered in the Hisui region to make an appearance."

