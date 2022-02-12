Today Is Hoppip Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details

Today is Hoppip Community Day in Pokémon GO. From 11 AM – 5 PM, Hoppip will be appearing in the game with dramatically increased odds and will be Shiny-capable for the first time. Read on to find out the full breakd0wn of tasks and rewards for the Hoppip Community Day ticketed Special Research in Pokémon GO as well as the event's full details.

The full breakdown of the Hoppip Community Day Special Research in Pokémon GO is as follows:

A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Hoppip: Hoppip encounter (Shiny-capable)

Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Hoppip Candy

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Hoppip encounter (Shiny-capable), 1 Star Piece

A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Hoppip: 30 Hoppip Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Skiploom encounter

Evolve 3 Hoppip: 15 Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 1500 XP, Hoppip encounter (Shiny-capable), 1 Incense

A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Hoppip Candy

Evolve a Skiploom: 1 Incense

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

REWARDS: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls

A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away Page Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

[AUTO-CLAIM]: Hoppip encounter (Shiny-capable)

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3500 XP

REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, Jumpluff encounter, 2 Rare Candies

Here are the full details for Hoppip Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date & time: Saturday, February 12th, 2022 from 11 AM – 5 PM local time.

Saturday, February 12th, 2022 from 11 AM – 5 PM local time. Shiny release: Hoppip and of course its evolutions of Skiploom and Jumpluff. N

Hoppip and of course its evolutions of Skiploom and Jumpluff. N Exclusive attack: Jumpluff will learn the Charged Attack of Acrobatics. Acrobatic does 110 damage in Trainer battles and 100 damage in Gyms and raids.

Jumpluff will learn the Charged Attack of Acrobatics. Acrobatic does 110 damage in Trainer battles and 100 damage in Gyms and raids. Community Day Bonuses: Triple catch Stardust: Always a good one. We will also see the standard bonuses, including: Three-hour Incense Three-hour Lure Modules Hoppip photobombing GO Snapshots taken during event hours There will also be Hoppip Community Day-themed stickers from spinning PokéStops.

Special Research: As always, we will get a $1USD ticketed Special Research which can be purchased in the shop. This questline will be titled "A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away."

As always, we will get a $1USD ticketed Special Research which can be purchased in the shop. This questline will be titled "A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away." In the shop: Free: 30 Ultra Balls 1280 PokéCoins: A box featuring 50 Ultra Balls, two Super Incubators, six Star Pieces, and an Elite Fast TM.

