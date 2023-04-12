Today Is Incarnate Forme Landorus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2023 Today is Incarnate Forme Landorus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO and you can use Ice-types to beat this Legendary Pokémon with just one friend.

Incarnate Forme Landorus is back in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO. You can battle this Ground/Flying-type Legendary Pokémon from Unova during Raid Hour tonight, April 12th, from 6 PM – 7 PM. During Incarnate Forme Landorus Raid Hour, most of the Gyms in the game will feature Tier Five raids where you can battle, hopefully, defeat, and Shiny hunt Landorus. Now, Landorus has a double weakness to Ice-types so you'll be able to defeat it with just you and a friend if you both bring your A-Game. Be sure to use our Incarnate Forme Landorus Raid Guide to win.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this April 2023:

March 28th – April 11th: Lugia

Incarnate Forme Landorus April 17th – May 2nd: Tapu Bulu with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of April 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

April 5th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny

Incarnate Forme Landorus, can be Shiny April 19th, 2023: Tapu Bulu, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this April 2023:

March 28th – April 10th: Mega Alakazam

Mega Lopunny April 11th – April 17th: Mega Blastoise

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in April 2023:

April 4th – April 10th, 2023: Spring into Spring

Elite Raids, likely Regieleki April 13th – April 17th, 2023: A Mystic Hero

April Community Day featuring Togetic April 20th – April 26th, 2023: Sustainability Week

Limited Research Day, focus not yet revealed April 29th, 2023: Community Day Classic, focus not yet revealed

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in April 2023:

April 4th, 2023: Exeggcute with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Shellder with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny April 18th, 2023: Trapinch with double XP for evolving, cannot be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 2023 until June 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy

Parasect

Pinsir, can be Shiny

Snorlax, can be Shiny

Gible, can be Shiny