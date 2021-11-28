Today Is Pikachu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event

There will be four special Spotlight Hours happening this holiday weekend in Pokémon GO during the current Mischief Unbound event. So far, we have played afternoon hours featuring Rattata and Sableye. Now, as part of that event, this afternoon is the icon him/herself. Pikachu Spotlight Hour is happening today in Pokémon GO. From 12 PM – 1 PM local time today, November 28th, this Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details of this special afternoon Spotlight Hour.

Pikachu can be encountered in its Shiny form, but note that it is not the most noticeable Shiny. If you are passively playing and miss the burst of sparkles, you may mistake the Shiny Pikachu for the standard. In its Shiny form, Pikachu is a deeper, richer gold.

Now, none of this week's extra Spotlight Hours have their own bonuses, but the event itself has double transfer Candy and double catch XP running until Monday, November 29th, 2021 at 8 PM local time. If you'd like to take advantage of the XP considering the extra spawns available during Spotlight Hour, your best bet is to pop two Lucky Eggs at 12 PM. Those will last the whole hour, supplying you with double Catch XP. I'd suggest stopping a few minutes before 1 PM and transferring the Pikachu you don't want to keep out for the extra Candy.

The rest of the event's upcoming Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO include:

Monday, November 29th: Beldum

We will also see a normal Spotlight Hour the following day that is not associated with the event. It will feature Piplup.

In addition to these bonus Spotlight Hours, the following is happening this weekend in Pokémon GO as part of the Mischief Unbound event:

Tonight, November 28th: Regirock, Regice, and Registeel Raid Hour at 6 PM

Monday, November 29th: Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion Raid Hour at 6 PM

The release of Hoopa Unbound via the form change mechanic in the new Special Research