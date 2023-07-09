Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Squirtle, Squirtle Community Day

Today Is Squirtle Community Day Classic In Pokémon GO

Squirtle returns to Pokémon GO for another Community Day Classic event which focuses on this Kanto Starter during the game's 7th Anniversary.

Today, Niantic brings back another classic Community Day just in time for Pokémon GO's 7th Anniversary. Squirtle makes its return with a pair of Sunglasses and, "if you're lucky," a Shiny sparkle. Let's get into it.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day Classic event taking place today, which features Squirtle:

Date and time: Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.



Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Featured Pokémon: In honor of the 7th Anniversary of Pokémon GO, the feature for this month's Community Day Classic will be Pokémon No. 0007 from the Dex: Squirtle Evolving Squirtle or Wartortle all the way up to Blastoise will unlock the special Water-type Charged Attack of Hydro Cannon, which returns in honor of this special repeat event. Trainer Battles: 80 power Gym and raids: 90 power

Field Research: It will reward encounters with Squirtle wearing sunglasses which can be evolved up to Wartortle or Blastoise wearing sunglasses.

It will reward encounters with Squirtle wearing sunglasses which can be evolved up to Wartortle or Blastoise wearing sunglasses. Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Squirtle Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research story. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses: 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot photobombs



