Today Is Starly Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details

Today is Starly Community Day in Pokémon GO. Today's event will also feature special Community Day Staravia raids that will make more Starly spawn with Community Day Shiny odds after the event. Let's get into the detals.

Here are the details for today's Starly Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, July 17th, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. There will be bonus raids after featuring Staravia. Continue for details.

Community Day Attack: When you evolve Starly up to its final form of Staraptor, your new Staraptor will know the Fast Attack of Gust.

When you evolve Starly up to its final form of Staraptor, your new Staraptor will know the Fast Attack of Gust. Community Day Special Research : The $1.00 Special Research that will be in the in-game shop will be titled Field Notes: Starly. This makes me think that this Special Research will, like this past weekend's Field Notes: Deino research, feature Rhi from the GO Ultra Recon Squad who has taken Professor Willow's place since that character's disappearance during GO Fest 2022.

Bonuses features: These features will run from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time only: Triple Catch XP Double Catch Candy Double chance to receive Starly Candy XL from catching Starly Three-hour Lure Modules Three-hour Incense. Starly will be photobombing GO Snapshots during the event One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day, stacking on top of the Season of GO Trades made during the event and up to five hours afterward will require half less Stardust If enough Pokémon are caught by Trainers around a single Lure Module, the triple XP bonus for catching Pokémon near that PokéStop will be increased to a quadruple XP bonus for half an hour

These features will run from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time only: Bonus Tier Four Raids: Just like the Zweilous raids that ran after Deino Community Day, Starly Community Day will end at 2:00 p.m. but until 7:00 p.m. local time, Staravia will appear in special Tier Four raids that can only be completed in person. Trainers who complete these raids will see more Starly popping up in a 300-meter radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. These Starly will have Community Day Shiny odds.

Best of luck, fellow trainers!