Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: cryogonal, pokemon, Timeless Travels

Today Is The Catch Mastery: Ice Event In Pokémon GO

Shiny Cryogonal releases today with a boosted Shiny rate in Pokémon GO as part of the research-themed Catch Mastery: Ice event.

Article Summary Shiny Cryogonal debuts in Pokémon GO's Catch Mastery: Ice event today.

Increased Shiny rates for Snorunt, Bergmite, and Cryogonal during event hours.

Event features paid and free Timed Research, plus Ice-type wild encounters.

Adamant Time event coming with Kanto Pokémon, boosted XP, and Lucky trades.

A single-day event begins today in Pokémon GO. The new Catch Mastery: Ice event will invite players to engage in tasks leading to encounters with the newly Shiny-capable Cryogonal. Cryogonal is quite rare and will have an increase Shiny rate, so this will be the day to hunt it if you want it in your collection.

Here's what's happening for the Catch Mastery: Ice event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time New Shiny Pokémon: Cryogonal will be able to be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time.

Cryogonal will be able to be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time. Wild Spawns: Snorunt (can be Shiny) and Bergmite (can be Shiny) will appear more frequently in the wild.

Snorunt (can be Shiny) and Bergmite (can be Shiny) will appear more frequently in the wild. Shiny odds: Snorunt, Bergmite, and Cryogonal will have an increased Shiny rate.

Snorunt, Bergmite, and Cryogonal will have an increased Shiny rate. Timed Research: Niantic offers 40 possible Cryogonal encounters with ten sets of Timed Research tasks asking Trainers to catch Ice-type Pokémon.

Niantic offers 40 possible Cryogonal encounters with ten sets of Timed Research tasks asking Trainers to catch Ice-type Pokémon. Paid Timed Research: There is an addition $2 USD Timed Research that will lead to 40 more Cryogonal encounters.

There is an addition $2 USD Timed Research that will lead to 40 more Cryogonal encounters. Field Research: Tasks focusing on Poké Ball-throwing accuracy will lead to encounters with Cyrogonal.

Tasks focusing on Poké Ball-throwing accuracy will lead to encounters with Cyrogonal. Event bonus: 2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.



Then, starting in just two days is the Adamant Time event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 15, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: No new releases, no Shiny drops. Nothing new will be featured in this event.

No new releases, no Shiny drops. Nothing new will be featured in this event. Shiny chances: All first stage Kanto Pokémon can be Shiny. Vulpix, Ponyta, Krabby, and Voltorb will all have a boosted Shiny rate during the event.

All first stage Kanto Pokémon can be Shiny. Vulpix, Ponyta, Krabby, and Voltorb will all have a boosted Shiny rate during the event. Wild Spawns: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Vulpix, Oddish, Ponyta, Krabby, Voltorb, Koffing, Rhyhorn, and Goldeen. Dratini will be a rare spawn.

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Vulpix, Oddish, Ponyta, Krabby, Voltorb, Koffing, Rhyhorn, and Goldeen. Dratini will be a rare spawn. Ditto transformation: Ditto will be available as Oddish, Koffing, Rhyhorn, and Goldeen.

Ditto will be available as Oddish, Koffing, Rhyhorn, and Goldeen. Raids: Tier One: Staryu, Omanyte, Kabuto Tier Three: Chansey, Scyther, Snorlax

Special Research: A new season-long Special Research launches to uncover the legends of the Hisui Region. Could this refer to Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga?

A new season-long Special Research launches to uncover the legends of the Hisui Region. Could this refer to Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga? Timed Research: Two Timed Researches are being offered. Niantic writes: Seasonal Timed Research focused on catching up on XP and leveling up will be available starting with this event until the end of 2023! Complete the research tasks by reaching Level 10, Level 20, Level 30, and Level 40 to earn items and Stardust at each milestone! Trainers can automatically claim rewards for a milestone they have already passed at the start of the event. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Event-themed Timed Research will be available throughout the event! Timed Research focused on adding friends will be available throughout the event! Complete the research tasks to earn XP, Stardust, and Ultra Balls.

Two Timed Researches are being offered. Niantic writes: Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Vulpix, Abra, Machop, Geodude, Ponyta, Gastly, Krabby, and Voltorb.

The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Vulpix, Abra, Machop, Geodude, Ponyta, Gastly, Krabby, and Voltorb. Event bonus: 3× XP for catching Pokémon Lucky Pokémon changes. Niantic writes: "The number of guaranteed Lucky Pokémon a Trainer can receive in a trade has been increased from 15 to 25! And starting Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time, if you trade a Pokémon that has been in a Trainer's Pokémon storage since 2018, it is guaranteed to become a Lucky Pokémon until the limit is reached! This change is permanent." PokéStop showcases featuring Krabby, Vulpix, Ponyta, Voltorb, and Ditto.



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!