Today Is Venonat Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Today is Venonat Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, and the Noxious Swamp event will also still be live in the game until late tonight.

Tonight is Venonat Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, August 22nd, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the fourth Spotlight Hour of August 2023 in Pokémon GO, but we have a full breakdown of the Spotlights coming this month, as well as additional info on events leading up to Pokémon GO Fest 2023. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

Like all Kanto Pokémon, Venonat can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form. The standard Venonat, pictured above, has a purple body and red eyes. The Shiny Venonat's eyes become bright blue. Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double Candy for catching. Get out there and enjoy this bonus without having to drop any extra items. These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

Tuesday, August 29th, 2023: Tentacool with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

The Noxious Swamp event is still live Pokémon GO today. Here are the details of what's happening:

Date and time: Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny Pokémon debut: Shiny Skrelp, which releases Friday at Pokémon GO Fest 2023 New York City, will make its worldwide debut during this Poison-type and Dragon-type event.

Shiny Skrelp, which releases Friday at Pokémon GO Fest 2023 New York City, will make its worldwide debut during this Poison-type and Dragon-type event. Wild spawns : Zubat, Venonat, Tentacool, Dratini, Surskit, Gulpin, Skorupi, Axew, Skrelp, Tyrunt, and Noibat. I love that we aren't seeing any of these, especially Tyrunt, which just got a Shiny release during last month's Adventure Week 2023 event, listed as rare "If you're lucky…" spawns.

: Zubat, Venonat, Tentacool, Dratini, Surskit, Gulpin, Skorupi, Axew, Skrelp, Tyrunt, and Noibat. I love that we aren't seeing any of these, especially Tyrunt, which just got a Shiny release during last month's Adventure Week 2023 event, listed as rare "If you're lucky…" spawns. Raids : Tier One: Grimer, Alolan Grimer, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel. Tier Three: Galarian Weezing, Druddigon, Turtinator. I'm grateful for another shot at raiding for Shiny Turtinator. Tier Five: Xerneas, Yveltal Mega Raids: Mega Salamence

Shadow Raids: Tier One: Shadow Zubat, Shadow Houndour, Shadow Pidove Tier Three: Shadow Nidoran (Shiny-capable), Shadow Onix, Shadow Sneasel (Shiny-capable)

Bonus Features: Double Catch Candy Team GO Rocket balloons appear more frequently Extra Raid Pass for spinning Gym Photo Discs

Field Research task encounters : Grimer, Dratini, Trapinch, Skrelp, Noibat, and Mareanie.

: Grimer, Dratini, Trapinch, Skrelp, Noibat, and Mareanie. Timed Research : Niantic writes: Timed Research will also be available at no cost. This Timed Research includes tasks focused on raiding and will award encounters with Poison- and Dragon-type Pokémon, including Jangmo-o. Please note that Timed Research expires. The Timed Research tasks and their rewards will disappear on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

Niantic writes:

