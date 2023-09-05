Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, pokemon, wooper

Today Is Wooper Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: September 2023

For the second time in less than a year, tonight is Wooper Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO as the Adventures Abound season begins.

Tonight is Wooper Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, September 5th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the first Spotlight Hour of September 2023 in Pokémon GO, kicking off the new Season entitled Adventures Abond.

For the Shiny hunters wonder, Wooper can indeed be Shiny. Shiny Wooper was released during a surprise event called Wooper Watch on December 10, 2020. Shiny Wooper is a terrific Shiny and is noticeably different. The standard Wooper above has blue skin, a blue WiFi symbol on its belly, and purplish-brown branching gills. Shiny Wooper becomes totally pink, with its gills turning orange and its WiFi symbol turning purple.

This is Wooper's second Spotlight Hour in less than a year. The bonus for tonight is double XP for evolving, which cannot be simultaneously used while catching. You'll have to choose between Shiny hunting and XP grinding through evolution. If you choose the latter, drop Lucky Eggs the entire time you're evolving.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in September 2023:

Tuesday, September 5th, 2023:

Tuesday, September 12th, 2023: Mankey with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Mankey with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, September 19th, 2023: Venonat with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Venonat with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, September 26th, 2023: Tentacool with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in September 2023:

September 2nd, 2023: Charmander Community Day Classic

Charmander Community Day Classic September 5th – September 10th, 2023: A Paldean Adventure

A Paldean Adventure September 10th – September 15th, 2023: Ultra Unlock: Paldea

Ultra Unlock: Paldea September 17th, 2023: Oddish Research Day

Oddish Research Day September 20th – September 24th, 2023: Psychic Spectacular

Psychic Spectacular September 23rd, 2023: September Community Day, focus as-of-yet unannounced

September Community Day, focus as-of-yet unannounced September 27th – October 5th, 2023: Out to Play

The Raid Hours for the month of September 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, September 6th, 2023: Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere Wednesday, September 13th, 2023 : Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 : Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, September 27th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

