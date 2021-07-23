Tokyo Olympics Played Video Game Music For The Opening Ceremony

If you haven't been bombarded by the news on social media this morning, the Tokyo Olympics decided to get nostalgic with viewers. If you happened to be watching early this morning as they were doing the Parade of Countries you see during every Olympic Games, you might have recognized a tune or two as people were walking out and waving in the Tokyo Dome. Organizers of the ceremony decided to celebrate a very specific aspect of their culture as they played a selection of symphony-led tracks from famous video games. People were quick to point out such legendary tunes being played as counties came out from series like Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, and Kingdom Hearts.

I myself popped big when I heard one of the most recognizable tunes from SoulCalibur, as well as a stage theme from Sonic The Hedgehog. Nikkan Sports managed to snag the entire list of music that was played during the ceremony, as we have that list for you below. Just in case you feel like reliving the Tokyo Olympics' Opening Ceremony on your own. Surprisingly absent from this list… Nintendo!!! Of all the companies you'd think would jump on board with this, it is shocking that music from The Legend Of Zelda or some from Super Mario Bros. wasn't here. Capcom, Bandi Namco, Square Enix, SEGA, etc… but not Nintendo? That's an interesting discussion to be had.

Dragon Quest – "Intro"

Final Fantasy – "Victory Fanfare"

Tales Of Series – "Sorey's Theme: The Sheperd"

Monster Hunter – "Proof of Hero"

Kingdom Hearts – "Olympus Coliseum"

Chrono Trigger – "Frog Theme"

Ace Combat – "First Flight"

Tales of Series – "Royal Capital-Dignified"

Monster Hunter – "Wind of Departure"

Chrono Trigger – "Robo's Theme"

Sonic the Hedgehog – "Star Light Zone"

Winning Eleven (Pro Evolution Soccer) – "eFootball walk-on theme"

Final Fantasy – "MAIN THEME

Phantasy Star Universe – "Guardians"

Kingdom Hearts "Hero's Fanfare"

Gradius (Nemesis) – "01 ACT 1-1"

NieR – "Song of the Ancients ~ Fate "

SaGa Series – "The Minstrel's Refrain: SaGa Series 2016 Medley"

Soul Calibur -"The Brave New Stage of History"