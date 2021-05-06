Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland Announced By Ubisoft

Ubisoft dropped some interesting news today with a new free-to-play expansion game called Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland. The company revealed several plans for the franchise this morning, which include a major motion picture on the way, which we have notes on below. But the big reveal was for Heartland, which as you can see from the image here, takes place within the timeline of The Division 2, but will apparently be its own separate story set apart from the events of the game. Development is being led by Red Storm Entertainment, which has worked on Tom Clancy IPs in the past, including games in the franchise, so they know what's up with everything happening. All we know right now is that the game will be a stand-alone experience available on PC, console, and cloud platforms sometime in 2021-22. In the meantime, you can read more about Ubisoft's announcements for the series below.

"In the past five years, The Division has grown from a very ambitious project at Ubisoft to a world-renowned franchise reaching 40 million unique players," explained Alain Corre, executive director of Ubisoft EMEA. "We are very proud of what our teams have accomplished with this franchise and the amazing universe they have created. The potential and depth of this enables us to explore new and exciting content that will please loyal long-term fans of The Division and new ones alike."

Finally, The Division 2 will also be receiving brand-new content as part of an update coming in late 2021. Ubisoft Massive, with support from Ubisoft Bucharest, is leading the development of this new content that will include an entirely new game mode and new methods for levelling agents up with an emphasis on increasing build variety and viability. More details will be revealed on this new update ahead of its release.

The Division is also expanding its transmedia offering, with the film, starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal, in development with Netflix. Inspired by the events of the original game, the film will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Additionally, The Division is announcing an upcoming original novel published by Aconyte. The story will be set after the events of The Division 2 and will explore how the Outbreak affects different regions of the United States as agents fight to secure supply routes. More information will be shared about The Division's transmedia content later this year.