Tomb Raider's Lara Croft Becomes The Latest Dead by Daylight Survivor

Dead By Daylight just for a new survivor who is more of an adventurer, as we see Lara Croft from Tomb Raider on the test servers.

Available on test servers, she'll officially be part of the Tomb Raider Chapter on July 16.

Lara brings unique perks and abilities for surviving the Entity's harrowing trials.

Her iconic tenacity and survival expertise make her a formidable addition to the game.

Behaviour Interactive and Crystal Dynamics have come together to bring Lara Croft from Tomb Raider into Dead By Daylight as its latest survivor. This one kind of came out of the blue as one of the most iconic video game characters of all time is going to be walking through the fog on her own expedition: trying to survive. As per other survivors, she comes with her own perks and abilities that will come in handy when dealing with the killer, specifically in the realm of facing fears in the middle of peril. Those who wish to try her out can do so right now as she is available in the limited-time public test-build on Steam, as she will officially be launched as part of the Tomb Raider Chapter on July 16.

Dead by Daylight – Lara Croft

While Dead by Daylight marks her first foray into the horror genre, Lara Croft herself is no stranger to terrifying encounters. From claustrophobic tunnels to mysterious tombs to ravenous beasts, Lara has narrowly escaped the jaws of death on countless occasions. Each experience has shaped her, bestowing upon her a wealth of survival expertise and ancient knowledge along the way. Trapped in the bleak Realm of the Entity, players will now be able to step into Lara's boots as she seeks the greatest treasure of all: a way to escape.

While stripped of her trusty bow and pistols, her greatest weapons remain intact. Her unwavering tenacity, a wealth of survival expertise, and bravery are represented with three unique Perks to balance the scales in her favor. With her experiences and skillset, Lara Croft perfectly embodies the characteristics needed to survive in The Fog and is right at home in the world of Dead by Daylight alongside other iconic characters. Though she may be well-prepared for the Trials ahead, in the Entity's twisted world, the future is never promised.

