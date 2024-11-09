Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Itchy Games, Tomb Stalkers

Tomb Stalkers Confirmed For Launch In Early December

After having a free demo out earlier this year, the team behind Tomb Stalkers have confirmed the official launch for December

Article Summary Tomb Stalkers launches on PC via Steam on December 6, 2024, by indie developer Itchy Games.

Explore the mysterious El Dorado as you hunt for ancient treasures and face magical foes.

Enjoy 25 levels across 5 scenarios with co-op modes: Arcade, Original, and Survival.

Unlock a secret ending and play with Steam Deck and Remote Play compatibility.

Indie game developer and publisher Itchy Games has confirmed the launch date for Tomb Stalkers, as the game arrives early next month. The game launched a proper demo back during the last Steam Next Fest, allowing players to check out the fast-paced arcade action puzzler title while they were ironing out the kinks. Now, it looks like they're ready to go with the full game, as it will arrive on PC via Steam on December 6, 2024. They didn't give us a new trailer, but you can read more about it below.

Tomb Stalkers

The lost city of El Dorado has been found. You've been sent by the British Museum with the mission to recover the lost treasures that have been there for centuries… But no one knew the city was inhabited. The chance to return with riches and fame is in your hands. Will you face the challenge? Tomb Stalkers is an Action Arcade Puzzle game like a few with fast-paced game mechanics. Walk around the tombs to open them and reveal their content; you need to get a key and a relic to be able to unlock the exit to the next level. But beware, the sorceress (living, undead, and even gods) minions are upon you with their unique and annoying abilities. Even she will join the chase if she is provoked enough! Each scenario contains secrets and traps to be aware of in your search for riches and fame. 2 Player Co-op game with 25 levels in 5 different scenarios and three game modes Arcade Mode: Beat the 25 Levels and try to achieve the highest Score! Original Mode: Play with different game rules at each stage. Survival: 1 Life, one chance, are you up for the greatest challenge?

Are you able to unlock the secret ending? Compatible with Steam Deck, Steam Input, and Steam Remote Play.

