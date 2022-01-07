Tomorrow Is Pokémon GO January 2022 GO Battle Day

Tomorrow is January 2022 GO Battle Day in Pokémon GO. This is the first GO Battle Day of Season 10 and it features Master League and Master League Classic bouts. Let's get into the details.

Here are the details for today's GO Battle Day as well as the GO Battle Days to come during the Season of Heritage, now live in Pokémon GO:

Season 10 GO Battle Days Bonuses: The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20, for a total of 100 battles. 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include the end-of-set rewards and will not stack with the 3× Stardust bonus on January 8). Dates and Times Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Master League and the Master League Classic will be active. Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Great League and the Sinnoh Cup will be active. Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time The Ultra League and the UL Premier Classic will be active.

That isn't all that's happening in Pokémon GO this weekend. Today, the Mountains of Power event launches bringing forth quite a lot of interesting content to the game. Shiny Slugma is the event's main feature, and it will be available to hunt in the wild. Also making its debut in the game is Mega Aerodactyl, which will replace Mega Abomasnow in Mega Raids and will stay as the Mega Raid boss until February 2022.

Looking further ahead, there will be two Community Days this month thanks to the debut of Community Day Classic. Spheal Community Day will take place not this Sunday but next Sunday, January 26th. After that, we will get our first Community Day Classic with the "Back to Bulbasaur" event. That will take place the following weekend, January 22nd, 2022. There is no word on if this will become a staple event or if it is just happening during the Season of Heritage.