Tonight Is Altered Giratina Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: October 2021

Pokémon GO will soon wrap its Halloween 2021 Event Part One, which features Altered Forme Giratina in Tier Five raids and Mega Gengar in Mega Raids. Before the event ends, with Part Two set to bring Darkrai into Tier Five raids, players will have another raid hour this week to focus on Altered Form Giratina. Tonight is the final of two Altered Forme Giratina Raid Hours of October 2021 in Pokémon GO. This Ghost/Dragon-type Pokémon will be appearing with increased frequency in Legendary Raids from 6 PM – 7 PM local time. Here are some tips to take advantage of this Raid Hour as Pokémon GO prepares to move to its next event.

Play more than one raid hour: Look to social media, where Facebook, Discord, Reddit, and even Twitter for international raid groups hosting invites. That way, you may be able to participate in multiple raid hours throughout the day in different time zones. A good bet is to post on Twitter using the hashtag #PokemonGO and #PokemonGORaids. The last time I did this, I was inundated with over 100 friend requests and had an orange raid invite bar for a full week.

Look to social media, where Facebook, Discord, Reddit, and even Twitter for international raid groups hosting invites. That way, you may be able to participate in multiple raid hours throughout the day in different time zones. A good bet is to post on Twitter using the hashtag #PokemonGO and #PokemonGORaids. The last time I did this, I was inundated with over 100 friend requests and had an orange raid invite bar for a full week. Friend coordination: Days with Raid Hours are a great time to coordinate with Friends in Pokémon GO. Especially Friends added randomly online like the ones I mentioned above. Sometimes, you get locked into these situations where neither of you are opening gifts at a Friendship level up because you don't want to steal the other's XP. Today, take a look at where that person's gift comes from and find out when their raid hour takes place in relation to your timezone. Opening the gift during then would be a great way to possibly get both of you XP. An even better way would be to invite them to your Raid Hour so that you can both guarantee you're getting the XP at the same time, so you'll both be aware to have a Lucky Egg on.