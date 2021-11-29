Tonight Is Beldum Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event

There will be four special Spotlight Hours happening this holiday weekend in Pokémon GO during the current Mischief Unbound event. So far, we have played afternoon hours featuring Rattata, Sableye, and Pikachu. Now, as the event comes to a close, we will have our final feature. Beldum Spotlight Hour is happening today in Pokémon GO. From 12 PM – 1 PM local time today, November 29th, this Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details of this special afternoon Spotlight Hour.

Not only can Beldum be encountered in its Shiny form, but it is one of the most useful catches in Pokémon GO. This is because its evolved form of Metagross is one of the top species to use in raids, especially when suited with its Community Day-exclusive move of Meteor Mash. Personally, I'm going to spend this special Spotlight Hour attempting to grind for Beldum Candy and Candy XL in order to power up both my Metagross and Shadow Metagross. Its overall use is wild in what it covers and it is going to end up being the single most useful counter when Xerneas returns in raids.

None of this week's extra Spotlight Hours have their own bonuses, but the event itself has double transfer Candy and double catch XP running until tonight at 8 PM local time. If you'd like to take advantage of the XP considering the extra spawns available during Spotlight Hour, your best bet is to pop two Lucky Eggs at 12 PM. Those will last the whole hour, supplying you with double Catch XP. I'd suggest stopping a few minutes before 1 PM and transferring the Pikachu you don't want to keep out for the extra Candy.

In addition to these bonus Spotlight Hours, the following is happening this weekend in Pokémon GO as part of the Mischief Unbound event:

Tonight, November 29th: Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion Raid Hour at 6 PM

The release of Hoopa Unbound via the form change mechanic in new Special Research

We will also see a normal Spotlight Hour tomorrow that is not associated with the event. It will feature Piplup.