Tonight Is Defense Deoxys Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: February 2022

The current run of Deoxys continues. This Mythical appears in four different Formes, including Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed which are getting short Raid Rotations and Shiny releases in that order. (The exception is Normal Forme Deoxys, which had its Shiny release back in 2020.) Now, it's Defense Forme Deoxys's turn. Tonight is Defense Forme Deoxys Raid Hour in Pokémon GO and this one is… well, keep reading, because you'll have to come prepared for this one. Starting at 6 PM and running until 7 PM, most gyms in the game will host Tier Five Raids, with all of those featuring Defense Forme Deoxys.

My tips for tonight's Pokémon GO Raid Hour are going to be simple. As the great Junior Soprano once said, "come heavy or not at all." The previous Tier Five feature of Attack Forme Deoxys was the rare Tier Five raid that could be completed by a solo Pokémon GO player. Tonight's Defense Forme Deoxys is the exact opposite. This thing is an absolute tank and will take four trainers minimum to take down. That's not just four random trainers either but four fully prepared trainers with the right counters. Your best bet is to bring your A-game and coordinate with other players to make sure you're prepared before spending a raid pass. Here are a few tips to help you get ready.

Tip #1: If there was ever a time to Mega Evolve, it's right now. Thankfully, three of the top five slots of Attackers to use against Deoxys are Mega Evolved Pokémon so you have options. The best overall counter is Mega Gengar using full Ghost-type moves. If you don't have Mega Gengar, Mega Houndoom and Mega Absol using Dark-type moves are also fine.

Tip #2: Make teams in advance! Deoxys is weak to Dark-types and Ghost-types. Coordinate with friends to see what Megas they are going to use and perhaps you can choose if you're going to use Dark-type Pokémon or Ghost-type Pokémon based on their choices in order to get an Attack bonus.