Tonight Is Hoothoot Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Nov. 2022

Tonight is Hoothoot Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, November 29th, this Normal/Flying-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the fifth and final of five Spotlight Hours of November 2022 in Pokémon GO. Keep reading for a full breakdown of the upcoming Spotlight Hours for next month as we prepare for the Season of Mythical Wishes, but first, let's get into the details of tonight's offering and bonus.

First up, yes! Hoothoot can be Shiny in Pokémon GO, so you indeed have reason to get out there and hunt for it tonight. The standard Hoothoot, pictured above, is brown with a light tan belly and reddish-orange eyes. Shiny Hoothoot is gleaming golden with a light, off-white belly. Nothing else changes with the design, but this overall color switch makes it quite the obvious Shiny.

Tonight's bonus is, unfortunately, not one that can be taken advantage of while hunting. The bonus is double XP for evolving Pokémon. Now, if you'd rather accrue XP than Shiny hunt Hoothoot, you can take extra advantage of tonight's bonus by dropping two Lucky Eggs at the start of the Spotlight Hour and then evolving your extra Pokémon one after the other. Me, though? I'm hunting the golden owl, baby! Best of luck to all those doing the same.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in December 2022:

December 6th, 2022: Wooper with double Stardust for catching

Wooper with double Stardust for catching December 13th, 2022: Spheal with double XP for catching

Spheal with double XP for catching December 20th, 2022: Bergmite with double Candy for catching

Bergmite with double Candy for catching December 27th, 2022: Cubchoo with double Candy for transferring