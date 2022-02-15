Tonight Is Koffing Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: February 2022

We have a new Team GO Rocket announcement coming for Pokémon GO fans this morning. Before that, though, we have to talk about a Team Rocket-adjacent Pokémon. I'm speaking, of course, about everyone's favorite ball of toxic gas, Koffing! Koffing accompanied James in the Pokémon anime for years, evolving into a Weezing along the way before it and Arbok shared an emotional goodbye when the dastardly duo opted to set them free in order to save them. Well, we can celebrate Koffing's time in the anime spotlight with a special spotlight tonight in Pokémon GO. Indeed, tonight is Koffing Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, the Poison-type Koffing will be spawning with increased frequency in the game and will be responding more to Incense. It will even be popping up in spawn points that are normally inactive in the game. Let's get into the details.

First up, can Koffing be Shiny? Yes, it can, so get those Poké Balls ready to fly, Shiny hunters. Koffing actually has a great Shiny form, with its normally purple color palette changing to a light periwinkle. I'd go as far as to call it one of my favorite Shinies.

The Spotlight Hour bonus is one that all Pokémon GO players can and should take advantage of. It's double catch XP, which is an easy bonus to work to your benefit. Simply start two Lucky Eggs at the top of the hour and catch, catch, catch. That way, you will pull in double XP for the full hour, as each Lucky Egg lasts thirty minutes.

So far, we can only confirm one more Spotlight Hour coming to Pokémon GO. The one remaining confirmed Spotlight event is Voltorb Spotlight Hour happening on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM. It will include a bonus of Double catch Candy and yes, Voltorb is indeed capable of being Shiny.