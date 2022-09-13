Tonight Is Ralts Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: September 2022

Tonight is Ralts Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, September 12th, this Psychic/Fairy-type Pokémon will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second of four Spotlight Hours of September 2022 in Pokémon GO, so be sure to read to the end of the article for our breakdown of upcoming Spotlight Hours and bonuses happening this month.

While Ralts was once the focus of a Community Day years back, it is generally a rare Pokémon that can only be found boosted during certain events. This Spotlight Hour is a great chance for newer players who missed Ralts Community Day to hunt for Shiny Ralts. Shiny Ralts is quite easy to tell apart, as it has a blue helmet instead of green with orange protrusions instead of red.

If you are a completionist Shiny hunter, remember that Ralts has a split evolutionary line. A male Kirlia can only become Gallade, but a female Kirlia can become Gallade or Gardevoir. You will have to catch four of the correct gendered Shiny Ralts to get the full Shiny set. Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double XP for catching Pokémon. In order to increase your XP even further to capitalize on this bonus, your best bet is to drop two Lucky Eggs at the top of the Spotlight Hour. Those Lucky Eggs will cover the entire hour.

There are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in September 2022:

September 20th, 2022: Aron with double Candy for catching Pokémon

Aron with double Candy for catching Pokémon September 27th, 2022: Minccino with double Candy for transferring Pokémon