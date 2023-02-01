Tonight Is Registeel Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: February 2023 Tonight is Registeel Raid Hour in Pokémon GO and you can Shiny hunt this Legendary Pokémon using these raid tips for the event.

Tonight is Registeel Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that the Steel-type Titan of Hoenn has taken the place of Tapu Koko just in time for tonight's event. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, February 1st, Registeel kicks off a week-long stay by taking over most gyms with Tier Five raids. Registeel has had its Shiny form unlocked for quite a while so those looking to capture their own minty green Shiny Registeel in Pokémon GO will have a chance to do exactly that tonight. Here are some tips for tonight's raid hour.

Top Mega Pokémon to use: While there are ways to use same type Megas to earn extra bonuses, we're talking solely raid power in this article. I can't knock those looking to earn Candy XL but, to me, being the best raid partner and helping take down raids as efficiently as possible is the right move for most Pokémon GO players on raid hour. The best Megas to use as Mega Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn, Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn, Mega Charizard X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn (but since Y outclasses X, you already know the move), Mega Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast, and Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower.

: Fighting-types, Ground-types, and Fire-types are the most effective against the Steel-type Registeel. Shiny rate: Legendary Pokémon are known to have an approximately one in 20 Shiny rate.

Legendary Pokémon are known to have an approximately one in 20 Shiny rate. 100% IVs: When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Registeel will have a CP of 1398 in normal weather conditions and 1748 in boosted conditions.

Good luck with tonight's Pokémon GO Raid Hour and be sure to stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for upcoming guides on the new wave of Shadow Pokémon released with the current Team GO Rocket Takeover.