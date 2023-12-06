Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, reshiram, Timeless Travels
Tonight Is Reshiram Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Timeless Travels
Are you hunting for Shiny Reshiram in Pokémon GO? You can use these tips to master your gameplay during Reshiram Raid Hour & future events.
Article Summary
- Tonight, battle Shiny Reshiram in Pokémon GO Raid Hour from 6-7 PM.
- Discover top Mega and Shadow Pokémon counters for Reshiram Raids.
- December Raid schedule features Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem, and Regigigas.
- Details on Mega Raid Pokémon and Shadow Zapdos availability this month.
Today is Reshiram Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Wednesday, December 5th, this Dragon/Fire-type Legendary Pokémon will appear in Tier Five Raids all over the game. Most Gyms on your map will feature these Raids, so you will have a great chance to hunt for Shiny Reshiram. Let's look at some tips for this event.
Top Mega counters:
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades
- Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
Top Shadow counters:
- Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker
- Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage
Other strong counters:
- Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker
- Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this December 2023:
- December 1st – December 9th: Reshiram (can be Shiny)
- December 9th – December 16th: Zekrom (can be Shiny)
- December 16th – December 23rd: Kyurem (can be Shiny)
- December 23rd – January 1st: Regigigas (can be Shiny)
- Shadow Raids: Shadow Zapdos (can be Shiny) is a confirmed feature
The Raid Hours for the month of December 2023 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday, December 6th, 2023: Reshiram (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, December 13th, 2023: Zekrom (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, December 20th, 2023: Kyurem (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, December 27th, 2023: Regigigas (can be Shiny)
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this December 2023:
- December 1st – December 9th: Mega Scizor (can be Shiny)
- December 9th – December 16th: Mega Altaria (can be Shiny)
- December 16th – December 23rd: Mega Abomasnow (can be Shiny)
- December 23rd – January 1st: Mega Glalie (can be Shiny)
Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.