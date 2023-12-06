Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: , ,

Tonight Is Reshiram Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Timeless Travels

Are you hunting for Shiny Reshiram in Pokémon GO? You can use these tips to master your gameplay during Reshiram Raid Hour & future events.

Today is Reshiram Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Wednesday, December 5th, this Dragon/Fire-type Legendary Pokémon will appear in Tier Five Raids all over the game. Most Gyms on your map will feature these Raids, so you will have a great chance to hunt for Shiny Reshiram. Let's look at some tips for this event.

Reshiram in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Top Mega counters:

  • Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
  • Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades
  • Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
  • Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
  • Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
  • Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Top Shadow counters:

  • Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker
  • Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
  • Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
  • Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Other strong counters:

  • Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades
  • Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
  • Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
  • Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker
  • Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
  • Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
  • Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
  • Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
  • Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage
  • Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this December 2023:

  • December 1st – December 9th: Reshiram (can be Shiny)
  • December 9th – December 16th: Zekrom (can be Shiny)
  • December 16th – December 23rd: Kyurem (can be Shiny)
  • December 23rd – January 1st: Regigigas (can be Shiny)
  • Shadow Raids: Shadow Zapdos (can be Shiny) is a confirmed feature

The Raid Hours for the month of December 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

  • Wednesday, December 6th, 2023: Reshiram (can be Shiny)
  • Wednesday, December 13th, 2023: Zekrom (can be Shiny)
  • Wednesday, December 20th, 2023: Kyurem (can be Shiny)
  • Wednesday, December 27th, 2023: Regigigas (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this December 2023:

  • December 1st – December 9th: Mega Scizor (can be Shiny)
  • December 9th – December 16th: Mega Altaria (can be Shiny)
  • December 16th – December 23rd: Mega Abomasnow (can be Shiny)
  • December 23rd – January 1st: Mega Glalie (can be Shiny)

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

