Tonight Is Reshiram Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Timeless Travels

Are you hunting for Shiny Reshiram in Pokémon GO? You can use these tips to master your gameplay during Reshiram Raid Hour & future events.

Article Summary Tonight, battle Shiny Reshiram in Pokémon GO Raid Hour from 6-7 PM.

Discover top Mega and Shadow Pokémon counters for Reshiram Raids.

December Raid schedule features Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem, and Regigigas.

Details on Mega Raid Pokémon and Shadow Zapdos availability this month.

Today is Reshiram Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Wednesday, December 5th, this Dragon/Fire-type Legendary Pokémon will appear in Tier Five Raids all over the game. Most Gyms on your map will feature these Raids, so you will have a great chance to hunt for Shiny Reshiram. Let's look at some tips for this event.

Top Mega counters:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Top Shadow counters:

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Other strong counters:

Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this December 2023:

December 1st – December 9th: Reshiram (can be Shiny)

Reshiram (can be Shiny) December 9th – December 16th: Zekrom (can be Shiny)

Zekrom (can be Shiny) December 16th – December 23rd: Kyurem (can be Shiny)

Kyurem (can be Shiny) December 23rd – January 1st: Regigigas (can be Shiny)

Regigigas (can be Shiny) Shadow Raids: Shadow Zapdos (can be Shiny) is a confirmed feature

The Raid Hours for the month of December 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, December 6th, 2023 : Reshiram (can be Shiny)

Reshiram (can be Shiny) Wednesday, December 13th, 2023 : Zekrom (can be Shiny)

Zekrom (can be Shiny) Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 : Kyurem (can be Shiny)

Kyurem (can be Shiny) Wednesday, December 27th, 2023: Regigigas (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this December 2023:

December 1st – December 9th: Mega Scizor (can be Shiny)

Mega Scizor (can be Shiny) December 9th – December 16th: Mega Altaria (can be Shiny)

Mega Altaria (can be Shiny) December 16th – December 23rd: Mega Abomasnow (can be Shiny)

Mega Abomasnow (can be Shiny) December 23rd – January 1st: Mega Glalie (can be Shiny)

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

