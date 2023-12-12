Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, seel, Timeless Travels

Tonight Is Seel Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Timeless Travels

You can hunt for Shiny Seel and also take advantage of a special transfer bonus during tonight's Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour with these tips.

Article Summary Tonight's Seel Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO runs from 6–7 PM with increased Seel spawns.

Shiny cream-colored Seel available and benefit from double transfer Candy during the event.

Upcoming Spotlight Hours feature Snorunt and Vanillite with respective bonuses and Shiny forms.

December 2023 packed with events, including Adamant Time, Community Day Recap, and more.

Tonight is Seel Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, December 11th, this Kanto Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. Seel is not only themed to December's Ice-type Spotlight Hours, but also the current, ongoing Adamant Time event that focuses on Pokémon from Generation One's Kanto region. During Seel Spotlight Hour, this classic species will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second Spotlight Hour of December 2023 in Pokémon GO, continuing the current Season entitled Adventures Abound. After we get into the details about tonight's Seel Spotlight Hour, we will break down the Spotlights and events to come during December 2023 in Pokémon GO.

Like all first-stage Kanto Pokémon, Seel can be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO. The standard form, seen above, is white. The Shiny form is a cream color, and this is quite noticeable upon encountering it. Before Spotlight Hour, be sure to queue up a bunch of transfers, because the Spotlight Hour bonus is double transfer Candy. You can easily take advantage of this bonus while still hunting Seel by executing a major transfer as soon as Spotlight Hour begins.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in December 2023:

Tuesday, December 19th, 2023: Snorunt with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Snorunt with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny Tuesday, December 26th, 2023: Vanillite with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Here are the events coming in December 2023:

NOW ACTIVE: December 11th – December 15th, 2023: Adamant Time

Adamant Time December 16th – December 17th, 2023: Community Day Recap

Community Day Recap December 18th – December 25th, 2023: Winter Holiday Part 1

Winter Holiday Part 1 December 23rd, 2023: Wyrdeer Raid Day

Wyrdeer Raid Day December 23rd – December 24th, 2023: Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland December 25th – December 31st, 2023: Winter Holiday Part 2

