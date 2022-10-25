Tonight Is Shuppet Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Halloween 2022

Tonight is Shuppet Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, October 25th, this Ghost-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the final of four Spotlight Hours of October 2022 in Pokémon GO. Keep reading for information on what might be a special bonus. First, though, get into the details of tonight's Shuppet Spotlight Hour.

Shiny hunters will be happy tonight because Shuppet can indeed be Shiny. The standard Shuppet pictured above is a dark, muted blue. Shiny Shuppet takes on a dark emerald green color. There may indeed be another green Shiny Pokémon that people are interested in tonight, though.

Niantic notes, "Bring your Buddy Pokémon to witness something special at the beginning and end of this Spotlight Hour." While this was left mysterious, Niantic then updated the Pokémon GO Twitter account with this video.

The video shows a trainer using a Buddy Pokémon and then getting flooded with Noibat encounters. If this truly does happen tonight, these Spotlight Hour encounters will be the only way to actually encounter Noibat during the Halloween Event 2022. However, we cannot currently confirm that this is possible.

This buddy bonus is not the only bonus for tonight's Spotlight Hour. The standard Spotlight Hour bonus is double XP for evolving Pokémon. To take advantage of this bonus, you should activate Lucky Eggs during your time evolving Pokémon. Note, though, that this is a time-consuming task and will take away from hunting for Shiny Shuppet… and maybe if it actually happens, the other green Shiny.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for details for November 2022's Spotlight Hours coming to Pokémon GO.