Tonight Is Tapu Koko Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: March 2022

Tonight is Tapu Koko Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. It is the second of the two Tapu Koko Raid Hours scheduled for Marc 2022, as the next raid boss, Therian Forme Tornadus (which is indeed getting a Shiny release), will take over at the beginning of next week. So tonight, from 6 PM – 7 PM, most of the Gyms in Pokémon GO will hatch Tier Five raids, all of which will feature the first Alolan Legendary in the game, Tapu Koko. With the following tips, you can increase your gameplay effectiveness during tonight's raids.

Raid Hours are the best time to Mega Evolve in Pokémon GO. Looking at the counters, there are a couple of Mega Pokémon that can work against Tapu Koko. Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb is the top overall counter followed by Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb. Mega Venusaur is a Top 20 counter but sits in the 20th spot so isn't worth Mega Evolving. Play more than one Raid Hour: Get on social media and add friends in other locations. Coordinate with them to share invites during your separate Raid Hours so that way, you will be able to play multiple Pokémon GO Raid Hours throughout the day. You may even be able to play essentially all day if you are able to make the right connections. Reddit, Facebook, Discord, and Twitter are all places where trainers from all over the world can find each other and connect. I've had luck simply posting my code on Twitter and hashtagging #PokemonGO #PokemonGORaids.

Avoid losing your raid pass: A tip that you can use to avoid losing your raid pass on invites is to scope the levels of the players and the number of players in the lobby. Four level 40+ accounts? Easy money! Six level 20s? I'd think twice.