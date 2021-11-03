Tonight Is The Final Darkrai Raid Hour Of 2021 In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO continues their current Darkrai raid rotation into November for one final Raid Hour before it bows out toward the end of the week. Friday's Festival of Lights event will see Darkrai replaced by the Swords of Justice trio composed of the Legendary Pokémon Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Before then, though, Darkrai will be appearing with increased frequency in Tier Five Raids from 6 PM – 7 PM local time tonight. Here are some tips to take advantage of this Raid Hour.

Coordinate with Friends: It may be difficult to find random raid parties during this Raid Hour if you don't live in a big city. The fact of the matter is that Darkrai with Sludge Bomb was already an unpopular Halloween boss, which was featured heavily in an unpopular raid weekend, which now continues into what will be an unpopular raid hour during a week where pretty much nothing else is happening in Pokémon GO. (Hey, Niantic. What's going on?) Coordinating with your Friends before raiding and sending invites to active players will go a long way toward making this hour more playable for the few interested in playing.

Post your Friend code on social media: If you're having trouble finding real-life friends to play Pokémon GO with, head over to the hellscape known as Twitter and post your friend code with the hashtags #PokemonGO #PokemonGORaids and #PokemonGOFriends. The invites will rain down upon you.

If you're having trouble finding real-life friends to play Pokémon GO with, head over to the hellscape known as Twitter and post your friend code with the hashtags #PokemonGO #PokemonGORaids and #PokemonGOFriends. The invites will rain down upon you. Build a team in advance: As I mentioned last raid hour, Niantic's suggestions prioritize Defense, which is not the optimal way to raid. You want to prioritize Attack in order to efficiently take down raid bosses. Build a team of powerful counters to take down Darkrai in advance and save it so that, when entering a raid lobby, you can swipe to a prepared list rather than going in with counters that will not be helpful. Darkrai is weak to Fighting-types like Machamp, Conkeldurr, Lucario, Hariyama, and others.