Tonight Is The First Lake Trio Raid Hour Of The Season In Pokémon GO

Battle the Lake Trio using Remote Raid Passes tonight for Pokémon GO: Raid Hour, which will feature Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie.

The Lake Trio of Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie have returned to regional Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO. This trio of Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon will stay in Pokémon GO from today until June 15th, when they will be replaced by Nihilego. This means that the Lake Trio will star in two Raid Hours, including tonight's hour-long event. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, June 7th, not only will you be able to find Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie in their respective regions, but Raid Invites from those regions will let you battle the Lake Trio from home… but remember, only five times a day. Let's get into the details.

Here is where you can find the Lake Trio for in-person raids:

Uxie in Asia-Pacific region, can be Shiny

Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, can be Shiny

Azelf in the Americas and Greenland, can be Shiny

Battle them with our raid guides here:

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this June 2023:

Heatran Shadow Raids every weekend starting June 10th: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of June 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

