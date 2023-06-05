Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hidden Gems, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, uxie

Uxie Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

The official Bleeding Cool Uxie Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players during the new Hidden Gems is here. Use this to take down Uxie.

The Season of Hidden Gems has launched in Pokémon GO. It begins with the Lake Trio in Tier Five raids in their respective regions, but Trainers will be able to use Remote Raid passes to access Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie out of region. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Uxie and help you hunt for your Shiny. Let's get into it.

Top Uxie Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Uxie counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Uxie with efficiency.

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Uxie can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Uxie will have a CP of 1442 in normal weather conditions and 1803 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

