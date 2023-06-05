Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: azelf, Hidden Gems, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go
Azelf Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems
The official Bleeding Cool Azelf Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players during the new Hidden Gems is here. Use this to catch Shiny Azelf.
The Season of Hidden Gems has launched in Pokémon GO. It begins with the Lake Trio in Tier Five raids in their respective regions, but Trainers will be able to use Remote Raid passes to access Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie out of region. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Azelf and help you hunt for your Shiny. Let's get into it.
Top Azelf Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Azelf counters as such:
- Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch
- Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Azelf with efficiency.
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
- Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Guzzlord: Snarl, Brutal Swing
- Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Lunala: Air Slash, Shadow Ball
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Azelf can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Azelf will have a CP of 1834 in normal weather conditions and 2293 in boosted conditions.
