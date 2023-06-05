Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: azelf, Hidden Gems, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go

Azelf Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

The official Bleeding Cool Azelf Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players during the new Hidden Gems is here. Use this to catch Shiny Azelf.

The Season of Hidden Gems has launched in Pokémon GO. It begins with the Lake Trio in Tier Five raids in their respective regions, but Trainers will be able to use Remote Raid passes to access Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie out of region. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Azelf and help you hunt for your Shiny. Let's get into it.

Top Azelf Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Azelf counters as such:

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Shadow Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Azelf with efficiency.

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Guzzlord: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Lunala: Air Slash, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Azelf can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Azelf will have a CP of 1834 in normal weather conditions and 2293 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

