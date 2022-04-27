Tonight Is Therian Forme Landorus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2022

We have a Shiny raid hour on our hands tonight, Trainers. A new Legendary raid rotation has come to Pokémon GO featuring a Tier Five raid boss that can be Shiny for the first time. Tonight is Therian Forme Landorus Raid Hour and it will run from 6 PM through 7 PM local time. During tonight's Raid Hour, most Gyms in the game will host Tier Five raids, all of which will feature the Ground/Flying-type Therian Forme Landorus. Using these tips, you can optimize your gameplay during this hour.

Take advantage of the double weakness: Both Ground-types and Flying-types are weak to Ice-type moves. This makes Therian Forme Landorus, as a dual Ground/Flying-type, have a double weakness to Ice-types. Make sure to take advantage of this double weakness by powering up your best Ice-types, suiting them with the correct moves, and using them to take down this Legendary in Pokémon GO. If you have strong enough Ice-types, you may even be able to duo this raid with one other trainer.

Mega Evolution: Help boost your fellow Trainers' Ice-type attacks. Evolve Mega Abomasnow for Raid Hour and make sure that all of its moves are Ice-type. There is no better time to Mega Evolve than during Raid Hour, and be sure to take advantage of your Mega Evolved Pokémon to coordinate with other raiders outside of your timezone so you can accept raid invites all day.

Prepare: My final tip is to simply prepare. Create a team of counters in advance rather than taking Pokémon GO's suggestions. That way, you can simply slide to your chosen team once you enter the raid. Also, after each raid, be sure to revive and heal so you aren't scrambling to do so moments before the raid begins.

Happy raiding, fellow Pokémon GO Trainers!