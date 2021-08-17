Tonight Is West Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is West Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this normally-regional Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details.

While the regional-themed Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space is ending tomorrow, this Spotlight Hour will offer another chance at West Sea Shellos for those who do not normally have this Pokémon spawn in their region.

West Sea Shellos is not currently Shiny in Pokémon GO. However, it's still worth getting for that dex entry, as it was only available in raids and tasks during Ultra Unlock. This Spotlight Hour will offer trainers the chance at a ton of free Pokémon that would've previously been a missing part of many collections.

Unfortunately, the bonus of this Spotlight Hour isn't that useful. It's double catch Candy, and the fact is that no one is really going to be excited to power-up and max out either Shellos. That said, who knows? Maybe its evolution, Gastrodon, will be an unlikely star in a future Pokémon GO Battle League Cup. This is a bonus you can passively take advantage of without the use of any extra items, so it's nothing you'll have to prepare for.

Pokémon GO announced the rest of August 2021's Spotlight Hours and bonuses over on the official blog. These will both feature brand-new Galarian species arriving in the game as part of the Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword & Shield event. They wrote:

Tuesday, August 24, 2021: Skwovet will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon. Tuesday, August 31, 2021: Wooloo will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

Good luck out there, fellow trainers!