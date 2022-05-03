Tonight Is Wingull Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: May 2022

Tonight is Wingull Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, May 3rd, Wingull will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the first Spotlight Hour of May 2022 in Pokémon GO so stay tuned to see what else will be available this month. Before we talk about that, though, let's get into the details of tonight's event.

First and most importantly to many Trainers is this question that will determine whether or not some choose to play or not to play: Can Wingull be Shiny? Yes, indeed it can. Normally, Wingull appears as a seagull with blue stripes on its wings. Keep a keen eye out because Shiny Wingull instead has green stripes on its wings.

If you want to take advantage of tonight's bonus, you won't have to run any items. Tonight's Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour bonus is double Candy for catching Pokémon. While raking in all of that Wingull Candy might not be appealing for some, do note that Wingull's evolution of Pelipper gets some use in GO Battle League so it may be worth powering up one for Great League.

Here's what you can expect in upcoming Spotlight Hours this May 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, May 10th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Numel with double Candy for transferring Pokémon

Tuesday, May 17th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Magikarp with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Tuesday, May 24th from 6 PM – 7 PM: Seel with double Stardust for catching Pokémon

Tuesday, May 31st from 6 PM – 7 PM: Pikipek with double XP for catching Pokémon.