Top 10 Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies: 10 – 6

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's conclude our journey through the series, closing out a 50-part series with the top ten cards.

10 – Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art: Starting off with a bit of a controversial one here. This is the definitive chase card of Evolving Skies and many would put this fearsome Rayquaza in the very top slot. However, I like the artwork quite a bit but personally feel that there are not only stronger cards in the set, but stronger Rayquaza cards in the set. Still, the chase card deserves a slot in the Top 10.

9 – Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art: What's not to love here? We have a huge Glaceon, appearances from Pikachu, Marill, and other Pokémon, and beautiful painterly artwork that all comes together to make an utterly unique card.

8 – Espeon V Alternate Art: Speaking of unique! This Espeon Alternate Art is stunning, showing Espeon using its psychic ability to sort books at a bookstore. With beautiful, stylized artwork, this is a memorable pull.

7 – Rayquaza VMAX: With the exception of Pikachu, there may be no single Pokémon that fits the style of the Pokémon-VMAX better than Rayquaza with its fierce face, gummy teeth, and winding body. This, to me, topples the Alternate Art version simply by embodying this card style in such a stunning manner.

6 – Shiny Cresselia Gold: Shiny Pokémon Gold cards are a stunning aspect of Sword & Shield-era Pokémon TCG sets and up to this point, Cresselia has the best Shiny color palette of any Pokémon featured. This dark side of the moon Shiny Legendary looks utterly amazing on this textured, golden foil.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight moves to the top 5 cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.