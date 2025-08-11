Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: Top Eleven, Top Eleven 2026

Top Eleven 2026 Reveals Updates To Long-Running Mobile Title

Top Eleven 2026 has revealed the updates and changes to the game, as the latest incarnation of the mobile title moves into a new season

Article Summary Top Eleven 2026 launches with major updates to customization and daily activities for football clubs.

The club-building feature is now revamped as "Campus," offering deeper club management options.

New Fan Loyalty system lets player performance impact fan support and boost on-field success.

Developers emphasize stronger stadium and fan connections for a true football management feel.

Zynga has released a brand-new massive update for the Top Eleven title, bringing it to become Top Eleven 2026 for an entirely new season. The game has been given a high change to the "Grounds" section, as well as changes to the club-building mechanic that has been reimagined and renamed "Campus," along with new stadium updates, a new Fan Loyalty feature, and more. We have more details about the changes below along with a couple of quotes from the devs, as the content is now live.

Top Eleven 2026

Headlining the Top Eleven 2026 feature set is a significant gameplay update to the "Grounds" section as players are now given more customization options and new daily engagement activities for their clubs' unique football stadiums. With the 2026 update, Top Eleven has also reimagined the thrill of watching a football empire take shape from the ground up with huge content expansions to the club building feature, now called "Campus." In addition to stadium updates, Top Eleven 2026 introduces the new Fan Loyalty feature. As any real-life football manager would attest, a good relationship with the fans plays a pivotal role in driving their squad on the pitch forward. By performing well and consistently in matches while competing for trophies, players will now be able to engage their fan base to boost the performances of their superstars on the field, a connection to real football that the development team is eager to see come to life.

"Stadiums are more than just buildings, they're fortresses for football fans," said Jovana Todorovic, Game Designer on Top Eleven. "This is a connection we wanted to expand on in the Top Eleven universe to give players a deeper, customizable connection to any feature of their club, especially with such a community favorite over the years like Grounds has been."

"Fans are why we love football, they're the heartbeat of the game," said Dimitrije Milenkovic, Product Manager for Top Eleven. "Bringing the noise and fan connection from the seats to the pitch to help power on the players is a mechanic we can't wait for our Top Eleven Managers to check out."

