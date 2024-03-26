Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: tennis, TopSpin 2K25

TopSpin 2K25 Releases New Gameplay Showcase Video

Want a better look at all of the tennis venues you'll compete in throughout TopSpin 2K25? The latest gameplay video shows them off.

Article Summary 2K Games unveils TopSpin 2K25's new gameplay video featuring global tennis venues.

Authentic recreation of famous events, courts, and conditions in TopSpin 2K25.

48 unique courts including original creations available at TopSpin 2K25 launch.

Officially-licensed tournaments like Wimbledon and the Australian Open playable.

2K Games has released a brand new video this week for TopSpin 2K25, as we head around the globe and check out all of the locations you'll compete in. When you think of Tennis, obviously places like Wimbelton, Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Melbourne Park come to mind. But the sport is played in a LOT of venues, some of which people forget or get ignored because they're not the major stops. The latest game doesn't just take you to several of these locations; they have gone out of their way to recreate famous Tennis events down to the weather and sunlight. You can see them in the latest trailer with more info below, as the game will be out on April 26, 2024.

TopSpin 2K25 Venue Locations

In TopSpin 2K25, players will visit some of the most vibrant courts on the tennis circuit, from the four Grand Slam tournaments to all nine ATP Masters 1000 venues, including larger-than-life international arenas like Indian Wells (BNP Paribas Open), La Caja Mágica (Mutua Madrid Open), Foro Italico (Internazionali BNL d'Italia), and more. All three playing surfaces will be available – hard court, clay, and grass – each offering unique challenges and animations, while outdoor venues offer three different times of day to play, including nighttime matches. 48 unique courts will be available to play or unlock via gameplay at launch, as a number of original creations dreamed up by the development team at Hangar 13 are featured, in addition to the officially licensed venues. The officially-licensed tournaments available in TopSpin 2K25 at launch include:

ASB Classic – Auckland, New Zealand

Australian Open – Melbourne, Australia

BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells, USA

Cincinnati Open – Cincinnati, USA

Internazionali BNL d'Italia – Rome, Italy

Miami Open – Miami, USA

Mutua Madrid Open – Madrid, Spain

National Bank Open – Toronto, Canada

Nitto ATP Finals – Turin, Italy

Roland Garros – Paris, France

Rolex Masters Paris – Paris, France (fictional venue)

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters – Monte Carlo, Monaco

Rolex Shanghai Masters – Shanghai, China

The Championships, Wimbledon – London, England

US Open – New York, USA

