Torchlight: Infinite Releases New Trailer With Closed Beta Today

XD Games dropped a new trailer for Torchlight: Infinite today as they also launched the closed beta this morning. The beta is officially underway, giving players a chance to play a limited version of the game as they work out the kinks and prepare it for launch. But to help mark the occasion, we got an origins trailer for Gemma as we learn more about her character and the things she's gone through prior to the events of the game. Enjoy the trailer below as the beta will roll until September 18th.

When Ember Tech submerged to every corner on the land of Leptis 200 years after Torchlight II… all lives thrive under the Ember power. Beyond the prosperous civilization, the darkness that never stop corrupting begins to consume and outwit lives… It is then, a team of heroes with elite powers emerges. They confront darkness in the eye as they embark in the epic quest to fight back darkness corrupted Aemberons. Grind To Get All: Loot to upgrade build styles and to establish a sparkling private legendary catalogue. Unlimited drops from battles all await for your selection to reveal their true value. Enhance hero builds or to prove your grind power in the in-game free-market.

Rich Build Possibilities: Together with 5 unique heroes – and many more to come – 24 talent tabs, 200+ legendary gears, 230+ powerful skills all fuelling into the utmost infinite possibility on hero builds to suit any playstyle. Whether it's blasting foes with fields of fire and ice, hacking and slashing through waves of Aemberons, or raining fury justice down with magical projectiles – you build your very own hero!

Ultimate Free-Market: A hundred Torchlight Hunters can aspire infinite amount of unique hero builds, and you, can be an important component to someone's prominent build. Utilize the Trade house to be a part of a booming economy. One man's trash might be another man's treasure! No one knows how much value your loots hold, until you get involved!

Bustling Thrill: With no stamina and no cooldowns, grind in full power anytime, anywhere! Whether you choose to smash down the incoming waves with melee attacks; blast off magical explosions and draining pools; snipe down ranged enemies, you own your very battle style. Nothing can hold you back from revealing the secrets of the fading light…

Burden-Free Gaming: Staying outright free-to-play, all gears, affixes, crafting material and upgrades on attributes are all loot-based. Exclusive drops to accomplish your unique build style goals can only be obtained from power grinds. Further your personal visions on builds and appearance from available microtransactions.