Torn Away Gets A New Trailer Showing Off The Story

Nordcurrent has released a brand new trailer this morning giving us a better idea behind the story of Torn Away. Developed by Perelesoq, this is a hard-hitting narrative adventure title as you are a child in the middle of a war-torn Europe during WWII. Your family has been taken away from you and you are forced into a labor camp. You have but one chance to escape and seek freedom from those who wish to hold you to work until the end of your days. The game is part stealth, part puzzle, part exploration, as you will do everything you can to evade capture and find a way out of this hell. You can check out the trailer below as the game will be released sometime in late 2021.

In Torn Away you'll inhabit a world ravaged by war. As the fires of World War II rage across Europe, yet another life is ruined when Asya, an ordinary 10-year-old, is torn away from her home. Just like millions of others, she becomes an Ostarbeiter, a common worker in a forced labor camp. Now, through the darkest of times, Asya has to find a glimmer of hope and endure if she ever wants to be free. When the opportunity arises, she runs away, fleeing eastward across Germany and Poland. To her home. What makes this game stand out from other titles with a similar premise is the fact that Asya can't use violence in order to survive. That means hiding and evading soldiers, persevering through the harsh elements of nature, and seeking shelter and food. In this war-torn world, Asya has to stay true to herself. She has to survive without losing that which makes us human.