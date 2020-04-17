Torque Esports Launches Third World's Fastest Gamer Event

Torque Esports has announced this week they have launched the third annual World's Fastest Gamer event with Gear.Club. If you're not familiar with the game, it's a mobile title developed by Eden Games (who owns Torque Esports) to be a massive mobile device driving experience. You basically race and explore in a huge open world with some pretty cool tracks. The game has been the center for the event the past two years, seeing Danish surgeon Henrik Drue and Canadian Riley Gerster qualifying for their shot to challenge for the title. The race itself will net the winner a cool $1m, and all you need to do is race around a track on your mobile device. We have the complete details for you below in case you're interested as well as the trailer for the event. Which also includes instructions on how to participate. Best of luck to all of you who enter!

Gamers can download Gear.Club from the Apple or Google Play app stores and take up the challenge to record the fastest time in the #WFG3 competition. The first qualifying time trial runs until May 6. This is the first of three separate qualifying sessions that will be run over the next three months. Interest in the Gear.Club game has skyrocketed in recent weeks with Eden Games recording a 416 percent increase in downloads since February 1. Competition is expected to be fierce with millions of additional fans introduced to Gear.Club and World's Fastest Gamer via Torque Esports' The Race All-Star Series – Fully Charged by ROKiT Phones events. The esports racing series featuring top professional drivers and leading sim stars was shown live on ESPN2 in the last Saturday and will reach a potential audience of more than 600 million homes with an internationally-broadcast highlights package this week. In addition to the Gear.Club portion of the competition, seven other qualifying events will be staged in the months ahead including one on the rFactor 2 sim racing platform. The top ten gamers are scheduled to gather in Miami in November for a series of intensive online and on-track competitions to find the winner.