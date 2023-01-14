Total Tank Generals Is Set For Release This March 505 Games have announced that their tank combat title Total Tank Generals will be getting released in late March.

505 Games, along with indie developer Noobz From Poland, have confirmed that Total Tank Generals will be getting released this March. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game is a turn-based strategy title that's been set in everyone's favorite war to make into a video game, WWII. Only this one will be appealing more to those who like tactical board games or titles featuring miniatures, as you'll have more of a strategic approach to the combat. The game will officially be released on March 30th for PC via Steam.

"Total Tank Generals needs you! Take command of an army during World War II and lead them to victory. Strategize your way through many scenarios and real historical military campaigns of past generals – such as Patton, Zhukov, and Rommel. The game welcomes novice strategy players with its user-friendly mechanics, but also offers deep, strategic turn-based gameplay for seasoned veterans or those looking for a challenge! Decide how to compose your forces from dozens of unit options, carefully position and manoeuvre them on the battlefield to take advantage of the terrain, encircling and breaking enemy units. Choose when to expend your ammo on all-out assaults with no regard to combat losses and when to wait, replenish your supplies and ambush the enemy. If all else fails, call in air support to conduct recon missions, paradrops, or full-on bombardment."

"Total Tank Generals features an innovative way of stacking units and mixing their features and abilities. This makes it unique amongst other strategy games, adding an additional tactical layer to deciding how best to array your units for battle. Every army has its own selection of units to fill all battlefield roles and let you forge your own razor-sharp fighting force. Your units' in-game statistics reflect the strengths and weaknesses of their historical counterparts fighting in various theatres of WWII. Immerse yourself in the history of the largest military conflict to date and follow in the footsteps of the greatest military leaders across multiple continents and battles."

"Presenting war from the perspective of the most famous generals of WWII, Total Tank Generals offers a strong historical approach for both casual strategy gamers and hardcore WWII enthusiasts. All of this is delivered in an entertaining and comprehensible package depicting historical events in a realistic documentary-like manner. Total Tank Generals offers extensive support for modding and map-making with Steam Workshop. The map editor offers easy and intuitive creation of new campaign missions and standalone scenarios to share with the community. Modding support allows for easy tweaks to stats and mechanics, adding new units, or even changing visuals to create whole new universes to explore in game."