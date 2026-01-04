Posted in: Games, SEGA, Total War, Video Games | Tagged: Creative Assembly, Lords of The End Times, Total War: Medieval III, Total War: Warhammer III

Total War Franchise Planning Multiple Releases For 25th Anniversary

Before the holidays, SEGA and Creative Assembly showed off what they have planned for the Total War franchise in its 25th Anniversary

Total War: Medieval III officially announced, returning the franchise to its historic medieval roots.

Total War: Warhammer III gets the epic Lords of The End Times expansion, launching Summer 2026.

New Warcore game engine promises advanced features and brings Total War to PlayStation and Xbox.

SEGA and Creative Assembly recently held their own Anniversary Showcase for the Total War franchise, looking ahead at new content and releases for the 25th Anniversary. The two major reveals from this are that the team confirmed that they are in early development of Total War: Medieval III, which people have been demanding for at least the past five years. Meanwhile, Total War: Warhammer III will be getting the new Lords of The End Times pack sometime in the Summer of 2026. We have the full presentation for you to check out here.

Total War: Medieval III

Total War: Medieval III ushers in the long-awaited return to the franchise's historical roots. Now in early pre-production, this next chapter is both a tribute to its legendary predecessors and a bold revolution for the series. Built as the ultimate medieval strategy sandbox, it will empower players to shape realms, rewrite history, and immerse themselves in the Middle Ages like never before. Combining meticulous historical authenticity with unprecedented player agency, this is more than a sequel; it's the rebirth of historical Total War.

Total War: Warhammer III – Lords of The End Times

Coinciding with the series' 10th year, the Lords of The End Times Pack unleashes four new Legendary Lords into the colossal Immortal Empires campaign experience in Summer 2026. The first to be revealed is none other than the great necromancer, Nagash, who returns to reclaim his lost power and drown the world in undeath. These new lords also herald the arrival of the free End Times Update. Taking inspiration from the lore, players will face a campaign experience transformed, with apocalyptic scenarios and cataclysmic events that push the boundaries of strategy and survival. And to crown this update, a new Legendary Lord will rise, ready to leave their mark on the cataclysm to come. This isn't the end for Total War: Warhammer – the series is far from over.

The Warcore Game Engine

Building on 25 years of strategy innovation, Warcore is the next evolution of Total War's proprietary engine. As the most advanced technological foundation in the franchise's history, it empowers developers with a suite of tools that allows for gameplay to be more immersive, dynamic and responsive than ever before. Designed to evolve over time, it will continue to unlock new capabilities, ensuring the franchise stays at the cutting edge of strategy gaming for years to come. In a franchise first, it also enables future games to be released on PlayStation and Xbox, welcoming a new generation of commanders to the scale, immersion, and tactical mastery that defines Total War.

