Total War: Warhammer III Highlights Grand Cathay Battle Gameplay

SEGA and Creative Assembly have a new video out for Total War: Warhammer III as they show off the gameplay of a Grand Cathay Battle. For those of you who love one or both of the franchises, you're going to enjoy watching this one as you get to see the massive war machine of Grand Cathay defend the Great Bastion against Kairos Fateweaver, Greater Daemon of the Chaos God Tzeentch who has sent his hordes up against them. It is up to the Storm Dragon to withstand the onslaught and defend her father's empire against the odds. Enjoy the video below as we have more info on both parties.

The Great Bastion: The Great Bastion is a symbol of everlasting defiance that has protected Grand Cathay from the wrath of the Chaos Gods for millennia. It is a titanic, nigh-impenetrable wall imbued with ancient magic that runs the length of the Celestial Dragon Empire's northern border with the hostile Chaos Wastes. Made up of three gatehouses, this unique settlement has access to its own building chains, commandments, and can be further bolstered by the great Wu Xing Compass which channels the Winds of Magic to its aid, allowing for greater campaign and battle bonuses. When defending this great settlement, players can also make use of new features which allow for greater strategic interplay. This includes the ability to construct missile towers and barricades throughout the inner settlement, meaning players can devise devastating kill-corridors should the enemy breach the outer wall.

Tzeentch: Of all the Chaos Gods, only Tzeentch has found any purchase within Grand Cathay itself, and the Changer of Ways has infiltrated aspects of Cathayan society where the more overt tactics of his brothers have failed. A being unmatched in magical capability and subterfuge, Tzeentch has bestowed this gift upon his minions to wreck-havoc upon the mortal world.