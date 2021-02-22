Bohemia Interactive Released The 1.11 Update For DayZ

Bohemia Interactive released a brand new update last week into DayZ, giving the game some upgrades while also hitting the reset button. First and foremost, the servers got a complete wipe of all of the player characters and your stats, which according to the developers on Twitter, was necessary in order for the update to take effect. The new update also stabilizes several important features while significantly improving the overall experience, so this feels more like a quality of life addition. They've also changed up the behavior of zombies, interaction with vehicles, sea fishing, horticulture, damage triggers, server capacity, and much more. You can read the details below and check out a video showing them off.

With Update 1.11, a complete wipe of both characters and official servers will take place. The wipe is meant to compliment the update 1.11 for a fresh start into 2021. It also secures us a clean foundation to monitor the changes made with previous economy updates. It's not just all about fixes! Players will be glad to learn there's a new weapon to discover; a "badass" rifle spawning at helicopter crash sites around Chernarus and Livonia, the SVAL, which is the Czech word for muscle. In addition, there are new 20 round magazines for 9×39 ammo, which can be used with both the SVAL and VSS. If you were wondering what happened to the base building contest that took place in September last year, you will be happy to know the winning flag designs are available to use in-game. DayZ update 1.11 brings important optimizations fixing bugs and improving stability. For a full list of the additions check the update's changelog . These are some of the changes you will encounter: Fixed various zombie behaviors such as the infected colliding and going through the player's character.

