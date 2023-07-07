Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deceit 2, World Makers

Deceit 2 Will Officially Launch At The End Of August

Deceit 2 has an official release date as you'll be able to play a demo of the game during TwitchCon in Paris, France this week.

Indie game developer and publisher World Makers have officially revealed the release date for their upcoming game, Deceit 2. The team confirmed this morning that the Steam version of the game would be released on August 31st, 2023, with the console versions still in the works to be released later this year. What's more, if you happen to be at TwiitchCon in Paris this weekend, the game will have a playable demo for people to try out, as they are aiming for streamers to experiment with it and possibly run it when it drops. For now, we have a couple dev diaries below showing off their work on the game.

"Deceit 2 will be an evolution for asymmetric horror gameplay, bringing players an authentic terrifying atmosphere that permeates every aspect of the game. Deceit 2 will feature a massive overhaul of gameplay mechanics that will create a more tense and suspicious atmosphere for players as they attempt to figure out who among their friends is the Infected Terror stalking them. Combat will feature new items and abilities to empower the innocents as they defend themselves against the Infected, as well as interactive maps that create more intense chases. Deceit 2 will also offer narrative content to fans featuring new and returning characters from the original Deceit, following the story of a mysterious ritual with blood and subterfuge in a multidimensional fight to survive."

New Next-Gen Visuals: All-new visually stunning characters and maps built completely from the ground up for modern platforms in Unreal Engine 5.

All-new visually stunning characters and maps built completely from the ground up for modern platforms in Unreal Engine 5. Increased Player Count: Deceit 2 expands the player cap from six to nine players. Maps and gameplay have been redesigned to accommodate larger matches.

expands the player cap from six to nine players. Maps and gameplay have been redesigned to accommodate larger matches. Overhauled Combat: Intense chase sequences with remastered Terror monsters, new items and abilities, and interactive maps provide groundbreaking asymmetric action.

Intense chase sequences with remastered Terror monsters, new items and abilities, and interactive maps provide groundbreaking asymmetric action. Three New Characters: A set of brand new characters join the roster.

A set of brand new characters join the roster. Enhanced Story Content: Detailed backstories and expanded lore wrap the characters and players into a richer universe.

Detailed backstories and expanded lore wrap the characters and players into a richer universe. Rich Investigation Mechanics: New items, clues, and abilities flesh out the investigation gameplay.

