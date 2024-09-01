Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: galar, Max Out, pokemon

GO All Out Introduces Galar Starters to Pokémon GO

Scorbunny, Grookey, Sobble, Dreepy, and what else? This is how Niantic is beginning the Galarian generation drop in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Celebrate the GO All Out event in Pokémon GO from Sept 3-10, with Galar Starters and the elusive Dreepy debuting.

Sparkle with new Shiny Pokémon: Wooloo and Skwovet will be available in their Shiny forms for the first time.

Score 2x XP for catching and evolving Pokémon, with unique event-themed Collection Challenges offering rewards.

Choose a Galarian Partner Pokémon with special research paths & Postcard Book themes, available until Dec 3, 2024.

Galarian Starters are coming to Pokémon GO, along with a new Dragon so rare that it may be a while before you see it. The Galar rollout begins with the new GO All Out event.

Here's what's happening for the GO All Out event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, September 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time

Tuesday, September 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time New Pokémon: We have a generation rollout! Gone are the early days of the game where we'd get a full region drop, but we're still getting a nice start with Galar as well as Shiny releases for Galarian species we've already seen. The Galarian Starters (Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble) will all debut along with their evolutions (Thwackey, Rillaboom, Raboot, Cinderace, Drizzile, and Inteleon). We're also getting the new draconic pseudo-Legendary Dreepy and its evolutions Drakloak and Dragapult. Knowing how Niantic does things, Dreepy will be quite a rare encounter.

We have a generation rollout! Gone are the early days of the game where we'd get a full region drop, but we're still getting a nice start with Galar as well as Shiny releases for Galarian species we've already seen. The Galarian Starters (Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble) will all debut along with their evolutions (Thwackey, Rillaboom, Raboot, Cinderace, Drizzile, and Inteleon). We're also getting the new draconic pseudo-Legendary Dreepy and its evolutions Drakloak and Dragapult. Knowing how Niantic does things, Dreepy will be quite a rare encounter. Shiny release: Wooloo and Skwovet will be Shiny for the first time.

Wooloo and Skwovet will be Shiny for the first time. Wild Spawns: Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Wooloo (can be Shiny), and Skwovet (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Dreepy.

Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Wooloo (can be Shiny), and Skwovet (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Dreepy. Event bonuses: 2× XP for catching Pokémon 2× XP for evolving Pokémon Event-themed Collection Challenges will award Stardust, XP, and encounters with Wooloo PokéStop Showcases featuring Galarian Starters

Eggs: 5 KM: Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, and more 7 KM Eggs: Galarian Meowth, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Farfetch'd, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka, Galarian Yamask, Galarian Stunfisk. All can be Shiny. 10 KM Eggs: Dreepy and more.

Raids: Tier One: Crabrawler (can be Shiny), Wimpod (can be Shiny), and Jangmo-o Tier Three: Onix (can be Shiny), Kabutops, and Crawdaunt

Special Research: Trainers will be able to choose their Galarian Partner Pokémon. Niantic writes: "A new Special Research story with branching paths will be available to Trainers! Throughout Pokémon GO: Max Out, you'll be able to reach new heights with your chosen partner Pokémon. Depending on which partner Pokémon you choose, your Postcard Book background will change for the Season to celebrate your new companion! You can claim this Special Research at no cost from Tuesday, September 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 9:59 a.m. local time."

Trainers will be able to choose their Galarian Partner Pokémon. Niantic writes:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!