Total War: Warhammer III – Tides of Torment Reveals Three New Lords

New details emerge for Total War: Warhammer III - Tides of Torment, as we learned more about some of the new lords coming to the title

Article Summary Total War: Warhammer III - Tides of Torment DLC introduces three powerful new legendary lords.

Aislinn the Sea Lord leads the High Elves with a focus on naval warfare and unique maritime units.

Dechala the Denied One brings Slaanesh’s excess and a roster of twisted horrors to the battlefield.

Sayl the Faithless heads the Norsca with cunning magic, betrayal, and an array of monstrous allies.

SEGA and Creative Assembly revealed new details of what's coming in Total War: Warhammer III – Tides of Torment, as three new lords will make their appearance. The team has confirmed that Sayl the Faithless, Aislinn the Sea Lord, and Dechala the Denied One will all be added as part of this optional DLC, along with the minions that serve them, in case you were hoping for some evil to follow them. We have the finer details from the team here along with the latest trailer, as the DLC will arrive on December 4, 2025.

Total War: Warhammer III – Tides of Torment

AISLINN, THE SEA LORD (HIGH ELVES)

Aislinn is a ruthless and tactically brilliant High Elf prince who commands the entire navy of Ulthuan. He's infamous for his brutal coastal raids and taking an almost cruel delight in punishing the enemies of his homeland. Aislinn's campaign is a sweeping saga of naval ambition. As master of Ulthuan's navy and a mighty Dragonship, he must scour distant shores, conquering enemy strongholds and dedicating them to the mighty Elven Lords. In return, these legendary figures grant powerful relics, elite followers, and blessings which strengthen his fleet. Aislinn's roster brims with maritime might, led by the Sea Helm Lord and Legendary Hero Caradryan, and reinforced by powerful units like the Sea Elemental, Merwyrm, Oceanids, Ship's Company, and Lothern Sky Cutter.

DECHALA, THE DENIED ONE (SLAANESH)

Dechala is the most feared warlord of Slaanesh's legions and is as mesmerizing as she is merciless. Twisted into a serpentine horror, she wields a blade in each of her six hands, promising exquisite agony to all who dare oppose her. Dechala's campaign is a ruthless cycle of conquest and excess, where captured settlements are turned into Thrall Camps to fuel her economy. As settlements are drained and discarded, Dechala's empire grows ever more decadent, thriving on the suffering of her enthralled populations. Dechala's warhost is a twisted array of horrors, featuring the Chaos Sorceror Lord of Slaanesh, Styrkaar of the Sortsvinaer, Druchii Anointed, Exalted Hero of Slaanesh, Pleasureseekers, Devotees of Slaanesh, Champions of Slaanesh, Slaangors and the monstrous Preyton.

SAYL, THE FAITHLESS (NORSCA)

Sayl is a treacherous and mutated Chaos Sorcerer, known for his mastery of betrayal, manipulation, and dark magic, who rose to power by sabotaging his rivals and never swearing loyalty to any single Chaos god. Sayl's campaign is a treacherous pursuit of arcane ascension, where constructing Chaos Altars fuels his journey towards a grand ritual. Meanwhile, his cunning manifests through a variety of manipulations he can bestow upon his enemies to weaken them, but their use inevitably attracts the sinister gaze of more malevolent powers. Sayl brings a chaotic mix of brute force and monstrous might to the battlefield, bolstered by the Great Shaman Sorcerer, Beorg Bearstruck, Fimir Noble, Marauder Bearmen, Kurgan Horsemen, Curs'd Ettin, Runecaller, Chimera, and Dreadmaw.

