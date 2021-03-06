Totally Reliable Delivery Service Will Arrive On Steam In April

TinyBuild Games and developer We're Five Games will bring Totally Reliable Delivery Service to Steam next month. The game has technically been out for a while on both Xbox consoles as well as the Epic Games Store, giving players a fun but complicated ragdoll delivery game where you have to figure out how you're going to get a package on time. The arrival on Steam will bring the full game with all of its previous updates to the platform so players can start off with everything. The game will be released on April 1st, but before that happens, you can check out the trailer below showing it off.

Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck, it's time to deliver! Join up to four friends to play in this ragdoll physics simulation about terrible package delivery couriers. Work together using odd machinery, useful gadgets, and the wonders of physics to reliably deliver packages to their destination. Delivery attempted, that's a Totally Reliable Delivery Service guarantee! Go at it alone to ensure the safety of your deliveries, or join your friends and put your teamwork to the test through our local and online multiplayer. Unpredictable ragdoll physics meets snappy platforming. Sprint, leap, dive, and grapple with ease, but collide with something and you'll be knocked out cold! Take a break from deliveries and play around! The world is chock full of toys, vehicles, and machines that can be used for work or play. Customize your blue-collar workers and get your rear into gear, it's time to deliver. Now with a tone of new cosmetics you can use! The game world is huge! Make deliveries to unlock new zones with new ways of making deliveries, vehicles and cosmetics. Ever heard of making delivery onto a moving blimp?