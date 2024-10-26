Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mythwright, Pumpernickel Studio, Touch Type Tale - Strategic Typing

Touch Type Tale – Strategic Typing Comes Out in Early November

Touch Type Tale - Strategic Typing has a release date as we'll see the typing adventure title released the first week of November

Article Summary Touch Type Tale - Strategic Typing launches on November 4, 2024, from developer Pumpernickel Studio.

Combines typing adventure nostalgia with strategic elements and a captivating storybook setting.

Play the demo from Steam Next Fest and prepare for thrilling tactical campaigns in the full release.

Engage in strategic battles, gather resources, and utilize spells to become the hero of Minsteria.

Indie game developer Pumpernickel Studio and publisher Mythwright have confirmed that Touch Type Tale – Strategic Typing will be released next month. It's been a minute since we've heard about this one, as it looks like they changed out publishers and took some extra time to work on it. The game is basically a throwback to the classic typing adventure titles we used to play as educational games on PC, but with a few extra additions to make it more interesting, with strategy mechanics and a storybook feeling to it. The team dropped a free demo during Steam Next Fest, which you can still play right now, but the full version will be released on November 4, 2024.

Touch Type Tale – Strategic Typing

Your fingers… Yes, those. They are astonishingly nimble! I have never seen their like. Use them to type your way through a strategic challenge like no other. Become the unlikely hero of Minsteria, whose vacant throne is vulnerable to the grasping hands of sly nobles and warmongering bandits. Use your typewriter to construct armies, build villages, and defeat miscreants across a sprawling tactical campaign dotted with big gameplay surprises. This quest will challenge veteran strategists and newcomers alike. But I believe in you, Paul! You know what they say: the keyboard is mightier than the sword.

Conquer your opponent's Village by commanding armies of Swordsmen, Archers, Spearmen, and Cavalry, with Golems and Catapults thrown in for extra carnage.

Acquire gold by hiring Workers to mine and farm. Grow and enhance your forces by spending gold on unit upgrades and buildings such as Stables, Barracks and Spearhuts.

Engage in melee and ranged combat, making tactical decisions based on unit types, army size, and which routes lay ahead. Deal bonus damage by charging down the enemy or flanking them in a pincer movement.

Use nifty spells that grant you an edge, adding an Ink Factory to unlock advanced magic like Teleport and Plague.

