Tour De France 2023 & Pro Cycling Manager 2023 Get New Trailer Check out the latest trailer for both Tour de France 2023 and Pro Cycling Manager 2023 before they both launch on June 8th.

Nacon and Cyanide Studio have released a new trailer showing off both Tour de France 2023 and Pro Cycling Manager 2023. The company has decided to release both titles at the same time, which some would call synergy, as they have lumped the two games together in a single trailer before they come out on June 8th. Enjoy the footage below as they essentially give you a four-minute overview of both in one comfy package.

"Although every cyclist rides their own bike, cycling is very much a team sport. The new gameplay footage shows how Tour de France 2023 and Pro Cycling Manager 2023 accurately recreate the distinct characteristics of cycling teams. In Tour de France 2023, players are spoiled for choice and can play as riders from 21 teams taking part in the 2023 Tour de France. As for Pro Cycling Manager 2023, players can manage and lead all World Tour and Pro Tour teams as well as most of the Continental teams. Climber, Sprinter, Puncher and Rouleur: all rider profiles and their characteristics are available in both of Cyanide Studio's cycling games. As cycling is a team sport, victory can only be yours if the team is built around the strengths of each rider. The leader of the team can also be identified by their bib, on which the number always ends in "1", just like in real life."

"In Tour de France 2023 and Pro Cycling Manager 2023, the jerseys from the cycling world have been reproduced to immerse players in the sport. The four distinctive and iconic jerseys of the Tour de France can be worn: yellow, green, white, and polka-dot. The national champion jerseys and the world champion's rainbow jersey are also available. In Tour de France 2023, the Super Combative rider can now wear their red bib, and members of the best-ranked team their yellow bibs. As well as the "Race of the Moment," which was introduced in the previous edition, a new challenge has been added: the "Downhill of the Moment." This new game mode takes place solely on downhill stretches and so requires unique strategies. Players can then compare their ranking with other competitors from all over the world. In Pro Cycling Manager 2023, players become a sports director and manager of a cycling team and compete in a range of competitions around the world."

